Cleveland murder suspect who was mistakenly released from jail arrested in Indiana

CLEVELAND — The man charged for a Cleveland murder who was released from jail earlier this year after being booked only on an unrelated weapons charge is back in custody after he was arrested in Indiana.

Cornell Gray, 22, was wanted by Cleveland authorities after an apparent mix-up led to him being released from jail in March after he was captured in Texas in February by U.S. Marshals extradited back to Cleveland.

Late Sunday evening, Gray was arrested in Lawrence, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service. He will remain in custody until he is extradited back to Ohio.

Gray was wanted for the April 17, 2021 murder of a 28-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on Anita Kennedy Road in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Jail records show that when Gray was brought back to Cleveland last month, he wasn't booked on that murder charge. Instead, he was booked on March 15 on an unrelated case for carrying concealed weapons.

Court records show Gray appeared before a judge on that weapons case, pleaded not guilty and was given a personal bond on March 18. Jail records show Gray was released later that day without appearing before a judge on the murder charge.

It is not yet clear what led to Gray’s release.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released this statement when asked last week for details on how Gray was released: “We are working with our law enforcement partners to ensure the community's safety. We understand the seriousness of what is being reported and are investigating all of the facts and circumstances. We will ensure our processes are correct and our employees accountable."

RELATED: Man charged for Cleveland murder released from jail after being booked only on unrelated charge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.