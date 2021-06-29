Cuyahoga County corrections officer charged with sexual assault for alleged jail incident

CLEVELAND — A corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault that authorities say occurred at the jail.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, the jailer, Andre Julius Bacsa, 34, is charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Additional details about the alleged incident weren't provided.

Bacsa has been placed on administrative leave. He was hired as a corrections officer on March 18, 2019. He is currently being held in jail in lieu of a $100,00 bond.

The sheriff's office said the case has been sent to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable," said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland.

RELATED: Continuing County Jail coverage

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.