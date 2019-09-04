CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and deputies from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department are searching for an escaped inmate who was being held on domestic violence charges, according to U.S. Marshals.

The lockdown was placed on the jail for an emergency head count of inmates after a 30-year-old inmate, identified as Ferdinand Torres -Vargas, escaped from custody sometime Tuesday evening.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for Torres-Vargas. "I believe he is in the area," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Tracy Carloss Law enforcement searching for escaped prisoner.

Torres-Vargas was indicted in May on two counts of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public service, according to court records. The details of how Torres-Vargas escaped are not being released by the county.

"Usually in these cases, there is someone helping them out there. If they are, we anticipate charging those individuals," said Elliott.

Deputies were station at the victim's house according to county officials.

On Wednesday, Torres-Vargas was scheduled to have his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Anyone with information about Torres-Vargas should call authorities immediately at 1-866-492-6833. A reward for up to $2,500 for information directly leading to the arrest of Torres-Vargas is also being offered.

