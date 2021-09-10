Watch
Cuyahoga County jailer caught on camera hitting handcuffed inmate

Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 09, 2021
CLEVELAND — Newly released video shows a Cuyahoga County jailer hitting a handcuffed inmate.

Corrections Officer Reion Cook has been charged with assault, dereliction of duty, and interfering with civil rights for the February incident.

According to court documents, Cook hit the handcuffed inmate as he was being booked into the jail on Feb. 6, 2021.

Adam Chaloupka, an attorney with the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, said the union was awaiting the outcome of an internal investigation into the incident when the charges were filed Thursday.

Chaloupka said the union is confident they can ably defend Cook in the criminal proceedings.

