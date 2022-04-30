Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland tenders resignation

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County is bidding farewell to yet another sheriff. Christopher Viland, who has been in the position since last year, submitted his resignation on Friday.

"We thank him for dedicating himself to public service; supporting, growing, and training staff; and working tirelessly to improve the jail," said county spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan.

Madigan said Viland's reason for resigning was "personal," declining to specify beyond that.

She said Viland will stay on with the department through May to "ensure a seamless transition" and that the county executive and council will work on a recommendation for an interim replacement.

Prior to serving as sheriff, Viland served as police inspector general for Cleveland’s Department of Public Safety, Division of Police, from 1987 to 2019. Before that, Viland worked for the city of Solon as a police officer from 2011 to 2019 where he served in the patrol, detective and various supervisory positions. He had more than 30 years experience in local law enforcement.

Change of command

Cuyahoga County has gone through multiple sheriffs since 2019.

Clifford Pickney served as sheriff from 2015 until 2019 when he resigned. He was replaced by David Schilling, who served just over a year before retiring.

Following that, Cuyahoga County County Executive Armond Budish appointed Joseph Greiner, a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, to serve as interim sheriff.

Viland was then tapped by Budish in January 2021 to become sheriff.

