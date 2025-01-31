Death and delays in Cuyahoga County Jail

This article was published by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s Cleveland newsletter and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

Despite promises of transparency and a pledge to reform the troubled jail, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne’s staff delayed releasing public records of two men whose deaths formed the foundation of a Marshall Project - Cleveland and WEWS News 5 investigation published this month.

In February 2024, a source told The Marshall Project - Cleveland about a man who had died inside the Cuyahoga County Jail and alleged that jail workers weren’t properly trained in emergency response. We soon learned of another man’s death by obtaining records from the state’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.

It took nearly a year for us and our reporting partner Scott Noll at WEWS News 5 to publish our findings.

‘Nobody’s trying to help him’: Deaths in Cuyahoga County Jail intensify scrutiny

We began by requesting from the county a number of public records relating to the deaths of the two men, Glen Williams Jr. and Fred Maynard. We sought critical incident reports, jail rosters, healthcare policies and the jail’s standard operating procedures and staff rosters.

Tanya Anderson holds a photo of her late nephew, Glen Williams Jr., who died in January 2024 after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail. At least nine minutes passed before staff started CPR.

Other requests included video footage, internal email exchanges about the deaths, statements from staff about the incidents and the disciplinary files of the employees involved.

While Ohio’s public records law requires government agencies to release records within a reasonable time frame, Ronayne’s administration and the sheriff’s department took months to provide records. County officials took six months to release jail security footage of the two deaths.

We encountered numerous other delays to get the records. Some include:

Meeting twice with Ronayne’s top administrators to negotiate the release of public documents.

The county told the news outlets that security footage of Fred Maynard’s death was under review by county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office, but a spokesperson contradicted the claim, saying it was not under review at that time.

Ronayne’s administration provided records for a different Glen Williams. A reporter identified the error after noting inconsistencies in dates of birth and appearance.

Finally, neither Sheriff Harold Pretel nor Ronayne’s administration told county council members when state inspectors placed the jail on a corrective action plan. The inspectors report pointed out jail staff ignored Williams’ pleas for medical help for several days before he died after collapsing in the jail.

Earlier this month, Pretel, who was appointed by Ronayne, began a new four-year term. After his swearing-in ceremony, the sheriff was asked about the importance of transparency and community engagement.

“We have to let [the public] know so they're aware,” Pretel told us. “That's important to have those discussions with members of the public.”

