WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of trial continues for former Cuyahoga County Jail director accused of dereliction of duty

Posted at 9:16 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 09:24:59-04

CLEVELAND — The trial continues for former Cuyahoga County Regional Director of Corrections Ken Mills, who is accused of dereliction of duty.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

