CLEVELAND — A cybersecurity expert told News 5 that he expects the outages, technical issues, and cyberattacks that have plagued the U.S. over the last week to continue to happen.

"These types of failings are most likely going to occur again in the future, and these systems are also vulnerable to cyberattacks," Steve Weisman said.

Weisman is the founder of Scamicide, a website that educates consumers about scams, fraud and identity theft.

"It's the perfect storm," he said. "We have complex systems. Many of them interconnected. And if something goes down with one of these, it's called a cascade risk... it's going to just roll into something huge. "

JPMorganChase

The latest in a string of cyber incidents occurred Thursday.

ABC News reported that JPMorganChase said Thursday morning that "third parties who provide services" to the banking giant "were the target of a cyberattack."

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," according to the company's statement.

"There is no disruption to our services," the statement said.

JPMorganChase, the largest U.S. bank, did not disclose when the cyberattack occurred or name the third-party companies that were affected, ABC News said.

News 5 Cleveland reached out to JPMorganChase on Thursday morning for more information.

We have not received a response at this time.

Mastercard & Visa

Then, Mastercard reported that its third-party providers were hacked, according to ABC News.

In a statement, Mastercard said the cyber incident resulted in the exposure of "a limited amount of email addresses — nonpayment information — from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a special benefits program."

Visa said one of its third-party vendors experienced a data breach earlier this week, ABC News reported.

In a statement, Visa said, "No payment data such as card numbers were affected."

Tech outages

The cyberattacks follow several recent tech outages across the nation that impacted air travel and communications.

It started with a Microsoft Outlook outage one week ago, which affected businesses, government, schools and courts.

RELATED | Microsoft outage delays release of Cleveland man imprisoned for 18 years

Then, the FAA said it grounded all U.S. flights because of technical issues.

Consumer concerns

On Thursday afternoon on West 25th Street in Cleveland, people we spoke to expressed concern about the outages, cyberattacks and the security of their personal information.

A few people said the cascade of cyber-related incidents reminds them of a popular movie.

"It takes me back to the Terminator," Hoedeman said. "I mean, honestly, machines are going to take over."

What should you do?

To protect yourself, Weisman advised keeping your money in accounts at different banks.

"Don't put all your eggs in one basket because this kind of outage will occur," he said.

He also said to upload your records to the cloud, download them onto a hard drive and keep a third copy on paper.

"Having three places for your records is a good security step that everybody should be taking," he said.

"It may seem [like] overload, but the belt and suspenders may be something you're very happy for the next time there's an outage ... and there will be an outage," Weisman said.

