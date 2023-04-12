Dangerously Understaffed: 285 Cleveland police officers eligible to retire

CLEVELAND — As summer looms, the Cleveland police department remains dangerously understaffed.

The city's public safety officials said the department is short 227 officers during a Cleveland City Council Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday.

Even more troubling, there are 285 officers who have 25 years of service or more, which means they can retire at any time.

"We're sometimes requiring them to work overtime to make sure we have a sufficient number of officers to answer the calls for service," said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

Drummond and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard outlined a five-point plan to recruit new police officers during the meeting.

Howard said, "It's a tireless effort, but, by no means, is anyone in public safety, our recruitment team, sitting on our hands."

Howard said he wants to reduce the time it takes an applicant to be approved. He said it takes as long as nine months for an applicant to be screened, hired, and start classes at the Cleveland Police Academy.

He said the city will also walk applicants through the process. He said the city's recruitment team even makes calls to applicants to remind them of testing dates and other appointments.

Howard said the city will work with local colleges and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to create a pipeline for students to launch careers in public safety.

He also said the city will work to get the word out about available police jobs through print, radio, and television.

Finally, Howard said the city will hire a marketing firm to "sharpen" Cleveland's image. He said two firms have applied for the contract.

Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek said the city needs to get to work now.

"CPD cannot draft. We are not NFL. We cannot draft people. This isn't the NBA. We have to have men and women apply for these jobs," he said.

Drummond noted police staffing shortages are a national issue.

"From California to Maine to Florida, it's just an issue with hiring qualified law enforcement officers," he said.

