Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Dover Police officer accused of being drunk on duty; special prosecutor reviewing case

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

DOVER, Ohio — A Dover Police officer is on leave after he failed a breathalyzer test while on duty.

News 5 Investigators have confirmed Patrolman Ryan Porter, a 15-year-veteran of the force, was found sleeping at the Dover police station on Jan. 21. Porter was taken for a breathalyzer test, which was administered at 3:54 p.m. and then again fifteen minutes later.

Through a public records request, News 5 got the breathalyzer results, which say he blew a .202, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The City of Dover says it considers this a "serious matter, warranting a full investigation."

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff was asked to investigate, and a Special Prosecutor from the Columbus City Attorney's office was asked to look into whether any criminal charges should be filed in this case, potentially for having a firearm while intoxicated or driving earlier that day.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.

News 5 Investigators Contact Form
Do you have an issue or story that you want News 5 Investigators to look into? Email InvestigatorTips@wews.com or fill out the form below.