Dover Police officer accused of being drunk on duty; special prosecutor reviewing case

DOVER, Ohio — A Dover Police officer is on leave after he failed a breathalyzer test while on duty.

News 5 Investigators have confirmed Patrolman Ryan Porter, a 15-year-veteran of the force, was found sleeping at the Dover police station on Jan. 21. Porter was taken for a breathalyzer test, which was administered at 3:54 p.m. and then again fifteen minutes later.

Through a public records request, News 5 got the breathalyzer results, which say he blew a .202, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The City of Dover says it considers this a "serious matter, warranting a full investigation."

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff was asked to investigate, and a Special Prosecutor from the Columbus City Attorney's office was asked to look into whether any criminal charges should be filed in this case, potentially for having a firearm while intoxicated or driving earlier that day.