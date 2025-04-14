WATCH: 4 East Cleveland officers sentenced

Several East Cleveland police officers are scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning for violating civil rights and public correction.

John Hartman previously pleaded guilty for his charges.

Larry McDonald, Ian McInnes and Anthony Holmes were convicted of a slew of charges.

McInnes was found guilty of one count of attempted felonious assault and three counts of assault.

McInnes was also convicted of dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights.

Holmes was found guilty of tampering with records and telecommunications fraud, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty.

McDonald was found guilty of lying about his role in two police pursuits, one of which resulted in a fatal crash.

McDonald was accused of initiating both chases, including one that resulted in a man's death. McDonald resigned from the East Cleveland Police Department in 2023 after investigators said he failed to report another pursuit in Cleveland that ended in a crash in March of that year.

In April 2024, McDonald was indicted on charges including tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty in connection with the crash.

