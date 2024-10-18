2 former East Cleveland police officers found guilty of numerous crimes

A jury handed down guilty verdicts today against two East Cleveland police officers accused of misconduct on the job.

A Cuyahoga County jury found former detective Ian McInnes guilty of one count of attempted felonious assault and three counts of assault. McInnes was also convicted of dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights.

Sergeant Anthony Holmes was found guilty of tampering with records and telecommunications fraud, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty.

The pair is among 18 past and current East Cleveland police officers indicted for crimes in the last two years. McInnes and Holmes are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

