10 current, former East Cleveland Police officers plead not guilty to multiple crimes

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten current and former East Cleveland Police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges for multiple alleged crimes, including beating, kicking and violently assaulting members of the community they were sworn to serve and protect.

The officers will appear in court on April 11 for a pretrial hearing.

All of the officers were issued a $10,000 bond.

An 11th officer, Nicholas Folti, is scheduled to be arraigned on April 4.

Earlier this month, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the Cleveland Division of the FBI announced public corruption and civil rights violation indictments against the 11 current and former officers.

Authorities showed several body camera videos of the individuals who were indicted. The videos show the officers beating and kicking subjects, some of whom were already on the ground and handcuffed. In some of the videos, officers are heard making comments including "Nice little ass whooping," and "Shouldn't have resisted."

One video shows an officer breaking a subject's phone after finding it in a vehicle, saying he found "nothing." The officer who witnessed the phone breaking replied, "I didn't see anything either."

Another video showed a person on the street colliding with an East Cleveland police cruiser driving by. The officer called out over the radio that the man struck his vehicle, but Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said a longer version of the video clearly shows that the officer appeared to strike the man instead of avoiding him.

Below are the individual officers and their specific charges:

Brian Thomas Parks - current officer

Parks is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with records, a third-degree felony; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

All of the charges stem from an incident on Oct. 1, 2021.

Kyle Wood - East Cleveland investigator - previously indicted

For an incident that allegedly occurred on March 31, 2022, Wood has been charged with theft in office, a fifth-degree felony; tamping with evidence, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor; dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor and telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 10, 2022, Wood has been charged with assault, a second-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 26, 2021, Wood has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with records, a third-degree felony and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on July 16, 2022, Wood has been charged with telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with records, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor

Tyler Mundson - current police officer - previously indicted

For an incident that allegedly occurred on March 31, 2022, Mudson has been charged with theft in office, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 10, 2022, Mudson has been charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on July 16, 2022, Mundson has been charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Brian Stoll - currently on leave for previous indictments

For an incident that allegedly occurred on March 31, 2022, Stoll is charged with theft in office, a fifth-degree misdemeanor; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 10, 2022, Stoll has been charged with assault, a second-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Daniel Toomer - currently on leave for previous indictments

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 10, 2022, Toomer has been charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; tampering with records, a third-degree felony; theft in office, a fifth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Tristan Homan - currently an Elyria police officer after resigning at East Cleveland

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 26, 2021, Homan has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 12, 2022, Homan is charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

John E. Hartman - current police sergeant

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 26, 2021, Hartman has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with records, a third-degree felony and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on July 10, 2022, Hartman has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on July 14, 2022, Hartman has been charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony.

Tre DeHart-Robinson - current police officer

For an incident that allegedly occurred on July 16, 2022, DeHart-Robinson has been charged with telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor

Ian W. McInnes - current police detective

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 25, 2020, McInnes is charged with attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 14, 2022, McInnes is charged with attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, McInnes is charged with attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 12, 2022, McInnes is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Laurice Mans - former officer who was terminated

For an incident that allegedly occurred on April 12, 2022, Mans is charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; interfering with civil rights, a first-degree misdemeanor and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Prior indictments

Last year, nine East Cleveland police officers— including Police Chief Scott Gardner— were indicted on various charges. Their cases are all still pending in court.

Gardner was suspended and placed on administrative leave after he was charged with multiple felonies that included telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, passing bad checks, failing to remit, theft, grand theft and theft in office.

That indictment alleged Gardner failed to file returns and pay taxes from 2014 to 2019, and purposely falsified, destroyed, removed, concealed, altered, defaced or mutilated digital sales tax return records with the purpose of defrauding the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Gardner has since been terminated from East Cleveland Police.

