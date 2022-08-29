East Cleveland police chief suspended after indictment for felony financial crimes

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been suspended and placed on administrative leave after being indicted on charges including grand theft and theft in office on Friday, according to a news release from the city.

Gardner has been charged with felony counts of aggravated theft, telecommunications fraud, six counts of collecting and failing to remit, tampering with records, theft in office, grand theft and passing bad checks.

The indictment alleges Gardner failed to file returns and pay taxes from 2014 to 2019, and purposely falsified, destroyed, removed, concealed, altered, defaced or mutilated digital sales tax return records with the purpose of defrauding the Ohio Department of Taxation. The amount allegedly deprived from the department was between $150,000 and $750,000.

The indictment also alleges Gardner passed several bad checks in the amount of $16,200 with the purpose of defrauding US Bank and/or the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 39.

The criminal indictment was returned Friday, and on Monday, the City of East Cleveland confirmed in a news release that Gardner has been suspended and placed on administrative leave.

“While we are presently unaware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, we have a zero tolerance for criminal conduct,” city officials said.

