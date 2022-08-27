East Cleveland Police Chief indicted on multiple charges on Friday

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland Chief of Police Scott Gardner was indicted on several charges including grand theft and theft in office on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court docket.

Details of the charges have not been released, however News 5 reached out to the Prosecutors Office and Gardner himself for comment.

Gardner advised News 5 to reach out to his attorney for further comment but added, “This is as much of a surprise to me as it is to anyone.”

Attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral stated they have not been served documents and does not have any more information at this time.

Corral also represented Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott.

Amiott was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and interfering with civil rights on July 29.

