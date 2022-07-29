Jury finds Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott guilty of misdemeanor assault and interfering civil rights

EUCLID, Ohio — A Euclid jury found police officer Michael Amiott guilty of assault and interfering with civil rights Friday after a weeklong trial in Euclid Municipal Court stemming from a 2017 traffic stop during which Amiott was caught in a viral video repeatedly punching Richard Hubbard.

After deliberating for multiple hours, the jury returned a guilty verdict on two misdemeanor counts: one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights.

Amiott will be sentenced at a hearing in the near future.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer released a statement following the verdict.

"With regard to the recent court ruling in the Officer Michael Amiott trial, I believe it is important that the process was allowed to reach its ultimate conclusion in the court of law and not the court of public opinion. It is my hope that this decision can start to bring closure to all of the parties affected by this five-year-long process. The dedicated and hard-working men and women of the Euclid Police Department continue to serve honorably and selflessly during an extremely challenging time for our society and our profession. The Euclid Police Department will move forward and continue to serve our community with impartiality and transparency." Scott Meyer

Monday - First Day of Testimony

On Monday, the first day of testimony in the trial, the prosecutor said Amiott “randomly targeted” Hubbard, saying his behavior was “aggressive, unprofessional, and unreasonable.”

Amiott’s attorney said “pain compliance” is an accepted practice; that police are “trained and required to hurt people” to “incentivize” them to comply.

The witness who recorded the now-viral video of the traffic stop took the stand, saying she posted the video of the traffic stop on social media because it was “disturbing.”

During cross-examination from Amoitt’s defense attorney, the witness said Hubbard’s girlfriend told him to “Stop fighting. Stop resisting,” and that she had a “better view” of the traffic stop.

Hubbard himself was next to testify, saying Amiott “was all over me” as soon as he got out of his girlfriend’s car.

The defense noted that Hubbard did not have a valid driver’s license when pulled over, adding that Hubbard “shouldered” Amiott as he turned around to face the car after getting out. Hubbard said he had no room to turn around.

“I just thought the worst,” said Hubbard’s girlfriend, Yolimar Tirado, when testifying about how she feared Euclid police shot him when she heard the “pop” from the taser during the traffic stop.

Tuesday - Other officer involved testifies

During day two of testimony in the trial, jurors for the first time heard from the other police officer involved in the traffic stop.

The prosecution wrapped up its case against Amiott at Euclid Municipal Court after Richard Gilmer, the other officer involved in Hubbard’s traffic stop, described why he also used force.

“Looking back at it now, I have a different view of what I thought then,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer said he was convinced illegal activity was going on when he and Amiott pulled over Hubbard and his girlfriend in August of 2017, because, he said, Hubbard was agitated and slow to comply.

When he saw Amiott use force, Gilmer used his Taser on Hubbard, then sat on his legs.

“At no point is he like, ‘Hey, I want to give up. I want to be compliant,’” Gilmer said about Hubbard. “He gave no indication that he was trying to be cooperative with us.”

The defense then showed a police training video after calling their first witness. Training officer Earl Pearson said suspects now use techniques swiped from MMA fights, which has changed training.

But during his testimony the previous day, Hubbard repeatedly said he never swung back at Amiott.

“I couldn’t, I couldn't punch him. I know not to touch a police officer,” Hubbard said Monday.

Wednesday - Amiott testifies

On the third day of testimony, Amiott told the Euclid Municipal Court why he punched and kicked Richard Hubbard after pulling him over for a traffic violation back in 2017.

When asked why he punched Hubbard, Amiott said Hubbard was resisting him.

“I’m throwing strikes because he was actively wrestling with me, he’s grabbing at my hands, he grabbed my foot and he tried to take me down to the ground,” Amiott said.

During cross-examination, the city’s special prosecutor, Dominic Vitantonio, pointed out that Hubbard complied during the traffic stop, handing over his Ohio ID, car keys, and even getting out of the car in a timely manner.

Vitantonio says what the dash cam shows is Hubbard turning around — not resisting. After Amiott took Hubbard to the ground, even Amiott acknowledged Hubbard never hit back.

“During the three flurries of punches that you threw, did he swing back at you one time?” Vitantonio asked Amiott.

“While I was throwing the punches? No,” Amiott replied.

The prosecutor then brought up Amiott’s past.

Amiott resigned from Mentor’s police department in 2014 after he was told he would be terminated as the result of an internal investigation that included falsifying information on a police report.

Thursday - Experts testify for the defense

During day four of the trial, we heard for the first time from the officer whose comments led to the 2017 traffic stop that ended with criminal charges against Amiott.

“I didn’t think it would turn into this,” said officer Daniel Ferritto.

Ferritto said he "locked eyes” with Hubbard on August 12, 2017.

He then radioed Amiott and said that “looks fun.”

“The connotation of that comment has been taken out of context, unfortunately,” Ferritto said.

A use of force expert also testified for the defense Thursday.

Kevin Davis said punches are a legal policing tactic and that Amiott’s use of them was also legal if Hubbard was not complying.

“I see ebbs and flows, but I don’t compliance to a handcuffing position, until he’s finally handcuffed,” Davis said.

Another law enforcement trainer also testified today.

He also testified that punches are a legal form of “pain compliance” used by police to get suspects to cooperate.

Friday - Closing arguments

On Friday, the prosecutor and Amiott’s defense attorney presented their closing arguments to the jury before the jury was sent to deliberate on a verdict.

After taking the jury through videos of Amiott punching Hubbard during the traffic stop, the prosecutor told the jury, "I hate to say it, but it stinks…The evidence is there."

During her closing argument, Amiott's attorney said, "At all times, Amiott's use of force was in response to Hubbard’s resistance."

She said Amiott was, "acting as a reasonable officer would."

What’s next?

Amiott, and the two other officers involved in the traffic stop, are also currently defendants in a federal civil rights lawsuits for using excessive force.

