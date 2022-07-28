Use of force expert, police trainer testify in Euclid officer's assault trial, saying punching is legal tactic

EUCLID, Ohio — The defense rested its case Thursday in the trial of a Euclid police officer charged with assault.

On Thursday, the jury heard from some of the other officers involved in this 2017 traffic stop where Michael Amiott repeatedly punched and kicked Richard Hubbard. Two officers took the stand to describe what they saw during the incident.

During day four of Amiott’s trial at Euclid Municipal Court, we heard for the first time from the officer whose comments led to the 2017 traffic stop that ended with criminal charges against Amiott.

“I didn’t think it would turn into this,” said officer Daniel Ferritto.

Ferritto said he "locked eyes” with Hubbard on August 12, 2017.

Then radioed Amiott and said that “looks fun.”

“The connotation of that comment has been take out of context, unfortunately,” Ferritto said.

Amiott then pulled over Hubbard and told him to get out of the car.

Dash cam video shows Amiott throw him to the ground, try to kick him, then punch him, repeatedly.

On Wednesday, Amiott acknowledged Hubbard never hit back.

The special prosecutor asked Kirk Pavkov the same question Thursday.

He’s the Euclid officer who showed up at the scene and put his knee on Hubbard’s head.

“At any time, did you see Richard Hubbard punch, strike, or attempt to punch or strike?” Vitantonio asked.

“No,” Pavkov responded.

On Thursday afternoon, a use of force expert testified for the defense.

Kevin Davis said punches are a legal policing tactic, and that Amiott’s use of them was also legal if Hubbard was not complying.

“I see ebbs and flows, but I don’t compliance to a handcuffing position, until he’s finally handcuffed,” Davis said.

Another law enforcement trainer also testified today.

He also testified that punches are a legal form of “pain compliance” used by police to get suspects to cooperate.

The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

