EUCLID, Ohio — Day two of the trial of a Euclid police officer accused of assault wrapped up Tuesday, and for the first time, jurors heard from the other police officer involved in the 2017 traffic stop in which Euclid officer Michael Amiott repeatedly punched and kicked Richard Hubbard.

The prosecution wrapped up its case against Amiott at Euclid Municipal Court after Richard Gilmer, the other officer involved in Hubbard’s traffic stop, described why he also used force.

Dash camera video shows Amiott grab Hubbard and take him to the ground. Cell phone video captured by a bystander then shows Amiott repeatedly punch Hubbard.

“Looking back at it now, I have a different view of what I thought then,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer said he was convinced illegal activity was going on when he and Amiott pulled over Hubbard and his girlfriend in August of 2017, because, he said, Hubbard was agitated and slow to comply.

When he saw Amiott use force, Gilmer used his Taser on Hubbard, then sat on his legs.

“At no point is he like, ‘Hey, I want to give up. I want to be compliant,’” Gilmer said about Hubbard. “He gave no indication that he was trying to be cooperative with us.”

The defense then showed a police training video after calling their first witness. Training officer Earl Pearson said suspects now use techniques swiped from MMA fights, which has changed training.

But during his testimony yesterday. Hubbard repeatedly said he never swung back at Amiott.

“I couldn’t, I couldn't punch him. I know not to touch a police officer,” Hubbard said Monday.

The judge said he’s determined to wrap up the trial by the end of the week.

As to the big question of whether Amiott will testify — his attorney told News 5 that as of tonight, that’s still up in the air.

Amiott faces three misdemeanor charges — two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. He’s still currently a member of Euclid's police force, and works in the warrant service unit.

