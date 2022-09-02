Two East Cleveland police officers indefinitely suspended following indictments for multiple charges

CLEVELAND — East Cleveland police officers Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll have been indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty, said acting police chief Brian Gerhard.

The officers have been with East Cleveland Police Department for about 1.5 years. Their access to police facilities has been revoked and they will have to turn in their equipment.

Gerhard says the indictments came as a surprise. He goes on to say he is not sure if the indictments are a result of the investigation into Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Gardner was suspended from the East Cleveland Police Department last week following an indictment for felony financial crimes.

