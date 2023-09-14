East Cleveland officer sentenced to 2 years in prison for stealing from multiple people while on duty

CLEVELAND — East Cleveland Police officer Willie Sims was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing from multiple people while on duty from July 2020 to July 2021. Sims will also have to pay restitution to his victims and $40,000 in fines.

According to the prosecutor's office, on July 7, 2020, 31-year-old Sims responded to an altercation in the parking lot of a gas station near Euclid and Shaw avenues when he saw a gun inside the victim's vehicle. Sims allegedly took $3,850 from the victim's car.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 8, 2020, Sims executed a traffic stop on Paige Avenue and took $1,300 he found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Sims later executed a traffic stop on the same victim and removed $781 and suspected marijuana edibles from the vehicle.

In another incident, both Sims and East Cleveland officer Alfonzo Cole executed a traffic stop on a 21-year-old at a gas station near Euclid Avenue and Superior Road, where they allegedly took $4,000 from the victim's vehicle.

The victim reported the theft to the police department, and the department contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

Sims was indicted on the following charges:



Four counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Five counts of Theft.

Four counts of Theft In Office.

Last month, Sims pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office.

Watch our report on Cole's sentencing earlier this week:

Ex-East Cleveland officer sentenced to 30 months in prison for robbing drivers

