East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard resigns, effective December 2024

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard has resigned. According to the city, he submitted his resignation on June 21.

News 5 contacted the city for a statement on the resignation, but they only confirmed Gerhard's resignation. According to his resignation agreement, his effective resignation date is Dec. 15 and is for "purposes of retirement."

Late last year, attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral sent News 5 copies of alleged text message memes that were sent or received on the chief's cell phone that contained antisemitic and racist content.

The content was so triggering that News 5 couldn't show the content on television or our website.

Corral said the content, allegedly texted between June 2019 and August 2022, did not come from her client Kyle Wood but from other former East Cleveland police officers who wanted the public to be aware.

“This was a barrage of targeted, very specific content that targeted Jewish people, people of color," Corral said last year. “We know that coming forward with Gerhardt’s wrongdoing doesn’t make other indictments go away, but it does take steps to prevent ongoing racist, antisemitic, sexist and homophobic persecution.”

Gerhard responded to the allegations in December 2023 regarding the texted memes, issuing the following statement:

"The ridiculous and unwarranted attack on my character by the attorney's representing former East Cleveland Police officers facing charges and convictions in Cuyahoga County Court won't have an impact on the cases against them. The memes involved were simply World War II content sent to my personal cell phone."

Gerhard became chief in October of 2022. He has been with the department since 1998.