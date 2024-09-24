Eastlake's mayor resigns after continued questions about his 2 full-time jobs

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Eastlake's mayor is off the job following a recent News 5 Investigation. People questioned whether Mayor David Spotton was allowed to have two full-time jobs, one being the mayor and he's also an officer at Lakeland Community College.

Concerns popped up at previous city council meetings about Spotton's mayoral schedule. Spotton said publicly he was working his 40 hours full-time, as required by the charter.

Law Director Randy Klammer backed him up, but questions continued about tracking his hours and time spent at his office, so in the end, Spotton is out.

He penned a resignation letter saying in part that Eastlake City Council is "more interested in their own agenda…than the greater long term good….” He accused council of trying to "destroy (his) life's long work and reputation…" and called members "selfish.”

Eastlake Councilperson Chris Krajnyak said she was disappointed with the letter. “And him focusing on council and the personal attacks… however, that's his position, and I think it speaks volumes,” she told us.

She was one of the vocal opponents of Spotton, working two full-time jobs. She told us the charter says the mayor isn't allowed to have additional employment. “Our position was very different,” said Krajnyak. “It was simply to uphold the law to make sure that our charter was being followed. As legislators, that is what we are elected to do.”

Klammer has said he analyzed the charter, and because Spotton was not elected when he took over for the previous mayor, who died, he was allowed to have other jobs. “By charter, I'm the one who gives the opinion,” said Klammer at a recent council meeting. “And when on these types of things, by charter, my opinion is what matters. There's no second opinion. Those things just don't exist.”

However, deep into the charter under section XI-3, it says, “the word 'elected' includes an appointed person as the position would have been an elected position."

“I believe that (Klammer) was misguided in his legal opinion,” said Krajnyak.

Former Council President James Overstreet has been sworn in as Eastlake's new mayor.

“How do you feel right now?” we asked.

“Still trying to wrap my head around it,” said Overstreet.

“What did you think about the law director's position (on Spotton)?” we asked.

“I agreed with it and so did the other council member that is also an attorney,” said the new mayor.

When we asked him about the charter section XI-3, he said, “I'm not going to split hairs over [Klammer’s] decision.”

Overstreet said he wants to help move the city past this controversy. “I’m hoping this will all stop,” he told us.

“The back and forth?” we asked.

“Yeah, the back-and-forth bickering,” said Overstreet.

“And how do you do that? How do you address it?” we asked.

“I'll see what happens,” he told us.

Councilperson Krajnyak said she thinks Overstreet will do a great job. “With him being on council, I know he understands the position that we're in and I know that we'll be able to work together,” said Krajnyak. “And I think it's important for council to also learn to work together.”

It's important to note that we reached out to Spotton and Klammer, but they declined interviews.

Here’s Spittoon’s resignation letter:

“To: Council President Overstreet, VP Meyers

Copy: Law Director Klammer, Finance Director Schindel Subject: Mayor Resignation

It has come to pass that there are people on this council that are more interested in their own agenda, getting attention, and Facebook Likes rather than the greater long term good for the residents, businesses, employees and visitors to our city.

I have given the city nearly 9 years, 8 years as a council person and now 8 months as the Mayor. I am proud of my record that we were able to accomplish, with the help of a good team which included some of council along with Mayor Morley. 2016 when I was elected the City was not in good shape finically and with a great team led by Mayor Morley we are able to right the ship. We corrected the down ward trajectory of the finances, made the compensation more in line to industry standards in all departments, replace man power and equipment that was gutted by past admissions. We also invested in quality of life projects like the splash park, Borac's landing park, Ramp park, "Eastlake" sign, and the new digital sign.

I will not let members of this council continue to try and destroy my life's long work and reputation of doing the right thing with honor and integrity. These people do not live by a code and don't have any interest of being part of a winning team. I stepped up in the time of loss and need for the greater good of the City. This is a sacrifice of my time with my family and friends that, without the team approach, I am no longer willing to make.

I will not be party to the circus that these selfish people are engaging in. So, it has been and honor to follow Mayor Morley and serve as Mayor of City. I need to thank Judy Moran, all the staff, directors, and west end Mayors, Mayor Vanni of Willowick, Mayor Fiala of Willoughby, Mayor Sakacs of Wickliffe, and Mayor Hallum of Willoughby Hills, who have been a great help while in the Mayor's office.

So, while being a 3rd generation lifelong resident with sadness and disappointment I am resigning the position as the Mayor the City of Eastlake effective end of day Sept 23, 2024. I can no longer serve the residents without an all-in team approach from this council, who are more interested in attacking me rather than moving the City forward.

David Spotton”

