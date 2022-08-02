Euclid Police officer placed on desk duty after being found guilty of assault in 2017 traffic stop

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police officer who was convicted last week of assault after repeatedly punching a driver during a traffic stop in 2017 has been placed on desk duty, News 5 has learned.

On Monday, Euclid Police confirmed that Michael Amiott is now assigned to “non-enforcement and administrative duties” until further notice.

A jury convicted Amiott of one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights on Friday after a week-long trial stemming from the 2017 traffic stop of Richard Hubbard and a viral cell phone video showing Amiott punching and kicking Hubbard after stopping him for a traffic violation.

During his trial last week, Amiott testified that Hubbard was resisting, but the jury decided Amiott was guilty of two misdemeanor offenses.

Amiott’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled; he could face up to 360 days behind bars, and his future with Euclid Police is unclear.

