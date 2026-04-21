Family of woman who died in Cuyahoga County custody files $50 million lawsuit

CLEVELAND — The family of a woman who died in custody is suing Cuyahoga County for $50 million. Jennifer Wade was found unresponsive inside the county jail's mental health unit in February 2025.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead of what the medical examiner's office found was heart failure.

As News 5 Investigators first showed you earlier this month, newly-released video showed it took jail staff more than 15 minutes to begin CPR after Wade was discovered naked under a blanket on the floor of her cell.

WATCH:

Newly-released video again raises questions about jail's response in emergency

RELATED: Newly-released video again raises questions about jail's response in emergency

The federal lawsuit filed by Wade’s family claims neglect and a coordinated cover-up by the sheriff’s office.

As we first reported last week, state inspectors said they never received the body camera footage from the incident until it was released to the media.

WATCH:

State reopens review of woman's death in county custody

RELATED: State reopens review of woman's death in county custody

The state has reopened its review of Wade’s death.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

County records showed Wade was being held on a charge of harassment by an inmate and had been in and out of mental health treatment and hospitals during her more than five months in county custody.

According to the family's lawsuit, the 41-year-old mother of two suffered from bipolar disorder and manic episodes.