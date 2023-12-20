Former East Cleveland Police officers found guilty in bribery trial

Two former East Cleveland Police officers on trial for bribery were found guilty on Wednesday afternoon.

Demarkco Johnson and Von Harris faced more than a dozen charges connected to claims they took cash from an FBI informant in exchange for fake police reports. Harris and Johnson faced 16 counts, ranging from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to conspiracy, bribery, forgery and fraud.

The jury found Harris guilty on 11 of the 16 counts, which included bribery, forgery and insurance fraud charges. Johnson was found guilty of two of the 16 counts, both bribery charges. Both were acquitted of the more serious charges of corruption and conspiracy.

Investigators said the pair accepted hundreds of dollars from an undercover FBI informant in exchange for falsified police reports during the Summer of 2018.

That informant was George Michael Riley, who prosecutors said illegally operated a landfill in East Cleveland and collected millions of dollars in demolition jobs as he paid off city employees.

On the witness stand, Harris took the fall and told the jury he was the one who wrote up the falsified reports and signed the names of other officers to them.

But Harris also stressed those reports were never submitted to the police department and were never used by Riley to collect on any insurance policy. Instead, Riley gave the statements to the FBI as part of the operation investigating corruption in East Cleveland.

Harris also said it was Riley, while working with the FBI, who wanted to put cash in the hands of active police officers and told the jury he believed the whole case was entrapment.

He told jurors that Johnson knew nothing about the fake reports or forgeries and that Harris tricked Johnson into taking money from Riley.

Harris and Johnson will be placed on house arrest until their sentencing on Jan. 22.

