Former Orlando Baking Company CEO charged in Strongsville domestic violence case

STRONGSVILLE — A woman is coming forward with serious allegations of domestic violence against another well-known Cleveland businessman.

The mother of two asked News 5 to blur her face. She says she’s been living in fear since last summer.

The woman says she was attacked in her own home by the former CEO of Orlando Baking Company, who was her husband at the time.

John Orlando is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and violating a protection order in the case out of Strongsville.

She sat down with me to share her story publicly for the first time.

“July 8th was one of the worst nights of my adult life,” the woman said.

The woman says it started when she and her then-husband, Orlando, got into an argument at a sports bar during a night out.

“I confronted him about his cheating,” the woman said.

The woman says Orlando was kicked out of the bar, she got a ride-share to take her home, and they did not live together.

“At my home, which I was not aware of, he was waiting on my patio,” the woman said.

Strongsville police records show that on July 8, 2023, the woman told Orlando to leave, but the fight between them escalated in the garage, where Orlando took a baseball bat to the woman’s face.

“He made contact to my nose. I suffered a fractured nose and a concussion,” the woman said.

The woman shared surveillance video from her house with us.

She says it shows Orlando tossing the bat in a neighbor’s yard, walking to his car, and leaving.

“It was very quick. All I really remember is just being covered in blood, confused looking up and seeing him drive away and leave me there like I was a piece of garbage,” she said.

We obtained Strongsville police body camera video through a public records request.

"Do you mind entering that too?” said one officer.

The body cam video shows police recovering a baseball bat.

“He was not supposed to be here,” the woman told the officer.

Police are seen on the video interviewing the woman, who says her son woke up and saw her bleeding.

“We’ll get photos but I’d rather your kids not see you like this,” the officer said.

Footage shows police asked the woman about different surveillance videos she had showing her with a knife.

The police report states she grabbed a knife to flatten Orlando’s tires before the bat attack but decided not to.

“I don't have anything to hide,” the woman told police.

The police report showed the officer later got emails from the woman stating Orlando threatened to kill her if she pressed charges.

“I don't trust anyone. I have not dated anyone since it has been very difficult to adjust back to normal life,” the woman said.

The woman says she got the courage to come forward to help others find strength after watching news stories about the domestic violence case against Cleveland restaurant owner Bobby George.

$200,000 bond set for Bobby George

George is charged with felony attempted murder, rape and strangulation.

George and Orlando are represented by the same attorney, Kevin Spellacy.

“I hope that they know that they matter, and even if there’s someone of a high stature or well known in the community, they matter just as much,” the woman said.

We reached out to Orlando Baking Company about John Orlando.

When I asked if they knew of the allegations, a media representative said they could not comment either way. They went on to say John Orlando left his position as CEO in December 2023 to pursue another job opportunity.

The woman says she’s had nightmares and has been in therapy.

“Telling my story I feel was kind of the last piece of that puzzle for me,” the woman said.

Before today’s interview, the woman said that she called Strongsville police to ask for extra patrols around her house. News 5 Investigators reached out to Orlando and his attorney. Our calls have not been returned.

According to Berea Municipal Court, Orlando pleaded not guilty last year and is set for trial next month on the domestic violence and protection order violation charges.