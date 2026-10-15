FTC lawsuit alleges cybersecurity company defrauded customers out of $60 million sextortion-related services

CLEVELAND — The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against Digital Forensics Corporation, alleging the company deceived consumers into paying at least $60 million for sextortion-related services between February 2023 and July 2026.

A judge with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio also granted a temporary restraining order against the company and its CEO, Dmitry Bellkin, at the FTC's request, which temporarily halts the company's operations as the case proceeds.

According to the lawsuit, the company targeted victims of sextortion, a crime where cybercriminals threaten to publish nude or sexual images of a victim unless a ransom is paid.

The lawsuit alleges the company charged consumers fees between $1,499 and $20,000, promising to identify the perpetrators, prevent the release of private images, and coordinate with law enforcement.

Instead, the FTC says the company failed to provide promised services, created fake investigative reports and reviews, and pressured victims to pay for additional services.

The FTC also alleges the company directed victims to continue communicating with the cybercriminals, despite FBI guidance recommending victims block and ignore sextortionists.

The lawsuit alleges the company directed customers with complaints to fake Better Business Bureau websites, which they operated, and prevented the complaints from reaching the real BBB. The lawsuit also alleges the company purchased fake positive reviews.

"The consumers thought they were dealing with BBB, but they weren't. Those websites were controlled by the business," Ericka Dilworth, vice president of operations, BBB serving Greater Cleveland, said.

Dilworth and the BBB serving Greater Cleveland helped the FTC build its case, monitoring complaints and customer reviews related to Digital Forensics.

"This business holds their hand out and says, 'We can help you. We can do all of these things. All you have to do is pay us some money'," Dilworth said. "They continued to stir the pot and say, 'If you don't do this with us, it's going to get worse'."

News 5 Investigators reached out to Digital Forensics on Thursday. No one responded to our email before deadline.

Identity Theft Victim

In a separate complaint to the BBB, Medina resident Cheryl Semmelroth said she paid Digital Forensics for help after she and her husband were hacked and her identity was stolen.

"They sounded so good," she said. "They said, 'Don't worry. We can help you'."

Instead, she said the company failed to provide any of the services she paid for, which she said cost approximately $2,500, and then refused to provide her a refund.

"They lied to us. They said they could help. They didn't. They made it worse," she said.

Semmelroth said they took advantage of her at a time she was "frazzled and scared."

"I hope they don't do this to anybody else," she said.

Sextortion Scam Tips

If you are a victim of a sextortion scheme, the BBB and the FBI recommend taking the following steps:

● Do Not Pay the Ransom: Never send money, buy gift cards, or transfer Bitcoin. Cooperating with a predator rarely stops the blackmail; they will likely just demand more money.

● Stop Communication and Block the Sender: Do not respond to the threats. Block the scammer's accounts and report their profile using the platform's safety features.

● Do Not Open Attachments or Click Links: Clicking on links provided by the scammer leaves you vulnerable to malware and identity theft.

● Save the Evidence: Take screenshots of the messages and the scammer's profile. These can help law enforcement identify the predator.

● Report the Crime to Law Enforcement: You are the victim of a crime and have done nothing wrong. Contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI , report it online at tips.fbi.gov, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

● Seek Help Removing Images: You do not have to rely on expensive, for-profit companies to remove images. Minors can visit TakeItDown.ncmec.org and adults can visit StopNCII.org for free help getting explicit images removed from the internet.

● Report the Scam to BBB: Help warn others by reporting your experience to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Failure to Deliver Paid Service

If you pay a company for services that they fail to provide, the BBB recommends the following:

● File a Formal Complaint with BBB: Visit BBB.org to submit a complaint. BBB works to process complaints within two business days and requires the business to respond within 14 days, acting as a neutral party to help facilitate a resolution.

● Dispute the Charges: If you paid using a credit card or debit card, contact your financial institution to discuss options for disputing the charges for unfulfilled services.

● Leave a Customer Review: Submit a review on the company's BBB Business Profile. Sharing your experience publicly can serve as a vital warning to other consumers researching the company.

● Report to Regulatory Agencies: File a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or contact your state’s Attorney General’s office.

