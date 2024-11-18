Geauga Judge Timothy Grendell wants county commissioners to give him $300,000 to fight disciplinary charges

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga County Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Timothy J. Grendell wants county taxpayers to pay $300,000 to cover his legal fees so he can fight being suspended from the bench.

Grendell is currently scheduled to make the request to Geauga County Commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday morning.

Grendell would use the money to pay attorneys representing him in upcoming disciplinary proceedings before the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct issued a recommendation that Grendell be immediately suspended from the practice of law for 18 months without pay, with six months stayed, in early October.

Records obtained by News 5 Investigators show Grendell is arguing county commissioners can authorize outside counsel to assist in his defense.

The board found Grendell "engaged in professional misconduct" in a case involving two teenage brothers in June 2020.

Grendell locked up Carson and Conner Glasier, then 15 and 13, for three nights at the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center in June 2020 after they refused parental visitation with their estranged father.

The board found Grendell's claim that detaining the boys was "in their best interest" was "patently facetious" and "contrary to law."

The board also found Grendell engaged in misconduct during an ongoing dispute with Geauga County Auditor Chuck Walder and other county officials about his court's bills and expenses.

Additionally, the board determined Grendell violated Ohio's code of judicial conduct when he testified in support of legislation that was introduced by his wife, former Ohio Rep. Diane Grendell, in 2020 about COVID-19 statistics.

