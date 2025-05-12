'He was my only dad!' It seemed like a simple request, but then she needed News 5 Investigators' help

CLEVELAND — It’s already very difficult to lose a loved one, but a daughter with ties to Northeast Ohio was hurting a lot after making a simple request. Her father died at a local hotel, and unusual circumstances kept her from getting closure.

To say Michael Campbell is missed would be an understatement.

“I’m still mourning. I cry all the time,” said Campbell’s daughter, Jennifer Andro, who lives in Florida.

“It was a shock to me when I got the call.”

That call came in early March when Jennifer was told he died in the Extended Stay America Hotel at the Airport.

“I was heartbroken, you know? I’m not going to be able to hear his voice. I’m not going to be able to talk to him,” Jennifer said.

THE MAN'S BELONGINGS ARE TAKEN

Campbell had lived with a roommate who happened to be in the hospital when Campbell died. The roommate hired a friend to pick up her things, but he ended up taking everything in the room, including Campbell’s belongings.

“They had no reason to let this guy go into a hotel room by himself unsupervised to take stuff out,” Jennifer’s husband, Todd, said.

Jennifer said they were getting no help from anyone, so News 5 Investigators called the hotel. It had no comment and referred us to its corporate office. We sent several emails asking for them to help a distraught daughter, but we got zero response.

We called the man who picked up those items several times. He eventually relented, sent Campbell’s stuff to the hotel, which then finally sent off the items after we stayed on them.

FINALLY, RELIEF FOR THE FAMILY

“You guys…I don’t know how I can repay you guys but you guys were so awesome,” said Jennifer.

Campbell knitted blankets for his grandkids, including one for Jennifer’s son and another for a daughter.

“She can have closure, too, and have him close to her,” said Jennifer. “And she can talk to him at night.”

And Jennifer can wrap herself with memories as she now wears Campbell’s old Ohio State sweatshirt.

“I love him so much, and I miss him so much,” she told us. “He was my only dad.”

If you have a story where the News 5 Investigators can help, call our tip line at 216-431-4357 or email us at InvestigatorTips@WEWS.com.