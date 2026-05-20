He's a child sex offender. He also owns an indoor playground for kids.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — As a Tier III sex offender, Anthony Tartt Jr. is not allowed to go to schools, playgrounds, amusement parks or other places where children congregate.

However, despite a 2023 law aimed at limiting sex offenders' ability to work with children, Tartt can still create and own a business that caters to children.

READ MORE: Ohio bans child sex offender from working with kids

"This can be done," Ian Friedman, a Cleveland criminal defense attorney, said. "It certainly can be set up to be compliant with the law in its current form."

Playground at Adventure Acres

Ohio business records show Tartt formed Playtime Party and Productivity, LLC last fall.

The filing lists the company's address as 176 Chesnut St. in Painesville, which is the address of a business called Playtime at Adventure Acres, an indoor playground for children.

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson talked to Tartt before a routine probation hearing on Wednesday morning.

When she asked Tartt why he owns a child-centered business, he said, "I build businesses for a living."

State records show Tartt is the "organizer or incorporator" of five businesses, including Playtime Party and Productivity, LLC.

The landlord said Tartt and his partners signed a lease for the Chestnut Street property in January, but the business has since closed.

When News 5 Investigators stopped by the site on Monday, the building was empty, and a sign out front said the property was available to rent.

Blaze Performance Center

Playtime at Adventure Acres isn't the only business that involves children Tartt is involved in.

He's also listed as the statutory agent and designated successor member for Blaze Performance Center, which is located at 1335 Mentor Ave. in Painesville.

The center offers classes, including cheer, dance and gymnastics, to children and teenagers.

The center's owner said Tartt never worked at the club or had access to the young athletes.

Tartt also said he never worked there and denied being around kids at either of the businesses.

He said, "Not at all. Never once."

Busted: Lake County, Ohio

However, posters on a local Facebook page allege Tartt was present at both businesses.

"Busted: Lake County, Ohio," which alerts the public about crime in Lake County, said it received messages about Tartt working at Blaze Performance Center — and at Playtime at Adventure Acres.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it is now investigating whether Tartt violated his probation.

Tier III sex offender

Tartt is a Tier III sex offender, which is the most serious classification and is reserved for the most violent crimes.

Tier III sex offenders are required to register every 90 days with their local sheriff's office

They're also required to notify the sheriff's department within three days of obtaining new employment.

However, the employment section on Tartt's page on the county's sex offender website is blank.

After his hearing on Wednesday, his probation officer told News 5 he failed to notify their office about his connection to Playtime at Adventure Acres.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office charged Tartt with a 15-count indictment in 2021.

Tartt pleaded guilty to four of the charges, including attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, and dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles in 2023.

The indictment alleged he raped two girls, one who was under 13 years old and another who was under 10 years old.

"The way that the statute is, it is certainly possible to open up that business and not be in violation of the law," Friedman said.

He hopes Tartt's case causes elected officials to take action — and eliminate the legal loophole that allows him to own businesses that cater to children.

"My hope is that when people find out more about this and when our elected officials see this, they'll just take it, they'll learn from it, and prevent it from happening again," he said.