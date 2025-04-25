'His duty was to protect!': Father of teen files lawsuit claiming Cleveland cop got the wrong kid

CLEVELAND — A family is suing Cleveland and its police department, saying a Cleveland cop beat their 15-year-old son for no reason. News 5 Investigators have the exclusive interview with that family.

“A lot of people say, 'Just sweep it under the rug. Don’t worry about it,'” said Teddy Jenkins, Sr., father of the 15-year-old.

However, he told us he couldn’t do that.

He filed a federal lawsuit stating that on March 12, a “disturbance broke out” outside Tower City in downtown Cleveland, where his teenage son was waiting for a bus.

LAWSUIT: 'STRUCK IN THE HEAD'

The suit claims when cops got there, they “noticed a female police officer on the ground…” and then a male officer “struck (the teen) in the head….”

“Tackled him to the ground, put him in handcuffs when he had a concussion,” said Jenkins. “He said he really don’t remember that much but waking up in the ambulance.”

LAWSUIT: TEEN 'DID NOT TRIP HER'

The suit states, “the female officer informed (the male cop) that he misheard her and (the boy) did not trip her.”

“And when we got to the scene, the lady officer said, ‘Like I feel so bad for ya’ll. I got four boys myself,’” said Jenkins.

“It makes me feel bad. I mean it’s kind of terrible,” said Attorney Bruce Taubman, who represents the Jenkins family.

Taubman told us the woman cop was right to speak up.

“That was what she was supposed to do,” said Taubman. “Unfortunately, it happened after my client was beaten up.”

FAMILY SAYS COP DIDN'T FOLLOW THE BASICS

The family told News 5 Investigators they know mistakes can be made, but the male cop didn’t follow the basics.

“His duty was to protect and serve and at the time he, basically, he just served my son. There was no type of protection at all,” Jenkins said.

All of this is happening as we approach the 10th anniversary of Cleveland being under a federal consent decree born out of a chase where police fired 137 shots at two unarmed people, and the U.S. Department of Justice finding a pattern of excessive force.

The decree was supposed to reform Cleveland Police practices and policies.

LAWSUIT: TEEN HAS INJURIES TO HEAD

The suit states the teen suffered head injuries as well as “mental and emotional injury.” The hope of the Jenkins family now is clear. “Get justice and try to make sure another kid won’t be in the same situation my son (is) in because anything could have happened,” Jenkins told us.

News 5 Investigators reached out to the city and police. They said Internal Affairs is investigating, and a number of interviews have already happened. They also notified the Department of Justice and Monitoring team, and the Office of Professional Standards, as outlined in the consent decree.

The officers’ union president told us he’s reserving comment until more of the investigation is complete.

Taubman told us he's awaiting body cam and surveillance video.

We’ll follow through as new details emerge.

