'I felt scared': Woman claims deputy sexually assaulted her. Now, there's a settlement.

CLEVELAND — A woman said what she experienced should have never happened in the first place. She claimed a sheriff’s deputy used his authority to sexually assault her. Now, there’s been significant movement on her case.

Vanessa White from McDonald, Ohio, was sentenced to community service in Mahoning County back in the fall of 2021.

In a federal civil lawsuit filed last September, she claimed on the first day, “Deputy (Edward) Maloney made inappropriate verbal comments” to White.

The lawsuit also stated “Deputy Maloney made physical advances towards Ms. White while she was fulfilling her community service.”

White spoke with News 5 late last year. “And I freaked out a little bit because I didn’t really know what to do,” said White.

The suit claimed White feared “what could happen if she refused Deputy Maloney’s sexual advances as he previously threatened her.”

“I felt scared…like, I have to do this because if I don’t, it’s my word against his, because of the fact that he has a badge,” said White. “Doesn’t matter what I say.”

The suit stated Maloney “sexually assaulted (her) on numerous occasions while she was still on the community control program under Deputy Maloney’s supervision.”

“It makes me just like sad, all the way around,” said White during our interview. “I can’t express that enough.”

Documents show a detective spoke to Maloney, who admitted to “(Communicating) online” with White and that she “sent these online conversations to his wife.”

Maloney’s attorney filed a response to the civil suit denying all the allegations against his client.

While the civil lawsuit was moving forward, a detective’s investigation into the accusations stalled. It wasn’t until News 5 Investigators started asking questions that finally White and a detective brought in from Trumbull County to investigate sat down in the same room.

News 5 obtained video of White and her Cleveland Attorney Bruce Taubman talking to the detective four months after leveling the accusations.

“It upsets me because I have no way out,” said White during the detective’s interview of her.

Finally, there was a settlement meeting involving both sides.

“We were able to resolve Vanessa White’s case,” said Taubman.

He said there was no admission of guilt by Maloney or Mahoning County, and no financial details would be disclosed, but he and White were happy with the settlement.

“It’s going to help change (White’s) life,” said Taubman. “It’ll afford more stability to her.”

During our interview late last year, White said she wanted to send a message to people who have control over others.

“Nobody that has power like that over anybody should ever threaten them to touch them or make them feel uncomfortable,” said White.

We asked the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department for an interview. They have not replied. Meanwhile, Maloney’s attorney told us he can’t comment on the settlement.

Detectives confirm they have been working with the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office. No criminal charges have been filed.

