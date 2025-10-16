'I mean that's blatant there.' Invoices show city billed for work while man was in jail.

CLEVELAND — City invoices are raising new questions after News 5 Investigators discovered a man who supposedly worked as a freelancer for Cleveland’s city-run television station was billed for work at the same time county booking records showed he was in the Cuyahoga County jail.

A Cleveland police report filed in late April named both Alexander Barclay and Tiffany Moore as suspects in a forgery and grand theft investigation involving TV20.

City personnel records show Tiffany Moore was a longtime TV20 employee and Barclay is listed as her son.

According to the police report, a city director provided an officer with documentation showing invoices were signed and paid to Barclay totaling $672,050 between September 2011 and February 2025.

The report also alleged “there are no city records showing Barclay was employed as a freelancer” and that Moore oversaw scheduling freelancers for TV20.

Exactly how it happened is now part of state and city investigations. Neither Moore nor Barclay has been criminally charged in connection with the billing.

City personnel records show Moore resigned from her city job the day after Cleveland police began investigating.

City watchdog Terry McNeil, who runs the social media accounts FixOurStreets216, called the allegations “mind-boggling.”

“When we ask for money for the neighborhood, [it’s] ‘Oh, we don’t have money,” McNeil said. “So how does $670,000 walk out the door and nobody knows?”

Vendor records obtained through a public records request show the city paid Barclay as much as $69,525 in a year.

This, despite Barclay being a convicted felon.

Court records show he pleaded down rape and kidnapping charges to felony abduction and was sentenced to probation.

Invoices submitted to the city also showed Barclay stated he covered four different events for TV20 at the same time booking records showed he was being held in the Cuyahoga County jail for violating that probation in October 2013.

“Wow, wow,” said McNeil. “That throws a new wrench in it. I mean that’s blatant there.”

McNeil called the findings a complete management failure inside the city administration.

“So me as being a homeowner, constituent and voter, what am I supposed to feel?” said McNeil. “I’m supposed to let this go? No. Don’t let it go.”

Neither Moore nor Barclay has responded to several requests for comments about the allegations.

