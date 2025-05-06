Local woman fighting for answers after Social Security wants $70K clawback

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — The changes to Social Security policies have come quickly in the past month or so, creating confusion among those who depend on their checks. We’ve done extensive reporting in our “Social Insecurity” series.

Now, we are following through with resources you can use to help.

“He liked spending time with his family and especially my grandson,” said Ruth Podmanik, 65, from Sheffield Lake, while talking about her late husband Ed. “He was a good guy and I really miss him.”

Ed passed away in 2012 from a form of Leukemia. Ruth retired recently and got approved to receive Ed’s Social Security benefits. “Not once did they say anything to me about, ‘Hey, you know you still got an overpayment here?’” said Ruth.

MAN'S PAYMENTS JUST KEPT ON COMING

She told us Ed was out of work for five months and got Social Security payments, but when he went back to work, he kept getting money.

“Did he ever question…,” we started to ask.

“Yes, he called them constantly,” said Ruth. “(He) said ‘I’m back to work. Why am I getting this?’ They said because you have Leukemia.”

So, how much does he supposedly owe? “Right here. $69,087.50,” said Ruth while pointing to her Social Security paperwork.

As she’s tried to sort through all of this, she said she’s still getting the runaround, which means a huge uncertainty about her major asset and how she’s going to live.

“I feel scared,” said Ruth. “Am I going to have to sell my house?”

HELP IS OUT THERE

Natasha Pietrocola is the Director of the Division of Senior and Adult Services in Cuyahoga County.

“Every year we’ve seen an increase in the volume of people calling and looking for help,” she told us.

She’s heard from many seniors who are confused about overpayments and how much Social Security will take out of their next checks. It had been 100% back in March. Now, a new policy states it’s 50%. “Some people, you know, if they take a hit of 50% or more of their income monthly, that’s going to have devastating effects for them to be able to actually afford to live,” said Pietrocola.

Social Security provides some live data tracking on hold times for calls, how quickly you might see payments, and more.

BENEFITS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT

Pietrocola said her department covers a wide range of services, including a benefit check-up screening.

“And that report produces kind of a printout of all these benefits that somebody may be eligible for that they’re not aware of,” she told us.

In the meantime, Ruth just wants some answers from Social Security. “It wasn’t my mistake,’ said Ruth. “It wasn’t my husband’s mistake for the overpayment. It was their mistake.”

We’ve reached out to Social Security asking to look into Ruth’s case.

If you’re looking for some help for you or a loved one, you can call the Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult Services at 216-420-6700 and/or go to its website.

