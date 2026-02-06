Mayor and chief vow to clean up East Cleveland government after another officer indicted

EAST CLEVELAND, OH — East Cleveland's new mayor and the city's police chief vow to clean up problems inside government after yet another police officer was indicted on felony charges.

East Cleveland Police Cpl. Latasha Moore was indicted on 15 counts, including nine felonies Thursday stemming from three separate incidents between January 2024 and September 2025.

In all, Moore faces six counts of tampering with records, two counts of interfering with civil rights, two counts of dereliction of duty, one count of telecommunications fraud, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, one count of possession of criminal tools, one count of workers' compensation fraud and one count of assault.

In the first case, investigators said Moore lied, claiming a fleeing driver ran over her foot and hit her legs, even though body camera video contradicted those claims.

Prosecutors said Moore repeated those false claims in police reports, court filings and workers' compensation reports.

In February 2025, investigators said Moore used an East Cleveland police computer system and cameras to search for and find the location of someone she had a personal relationship with.

And last September, Moore was accused of lying again.

This time, investigators say the officer claimed a woman spat on her during an arrest.

Prosecutors said Moore then assaulted the handcuffed woman in the back of a police car and filed false police reports and court documents.

They say Moore also did not have her body camera recording during the encounter.

East Cleveland Police Chief Reginald Holcomb said the indictments "came out of left field."

"I was shocked and disappointed," said Holcomb. "She never presented herself to me personally or professionally as this type of person. I thought she was a good cop."

The chief said Moore resigned from her job effective immediately Thursday.

Moore is now the 21st past and current East Cleveland police officer indicted since August 2022.

A former mayor, a former councilman, and a former chief of staff have also been convicted of crimes during the same time period.

Mayor Sandra Morgan, who took office in January, vowed to clean up the city government Thursday.

"We have no room for that kind of behavior in the City of East Cleveland from our police force or anyone else as a matter of fact," said Morgan.

It's a sentiment echoed by Holcomb.

He's been with the East Cleveland Police Department for 30 years and was named chief of the department last summer.

"I feel that the dark cloud of what happened over the previous years is gone," said Holcomb. "So with now a new administration and the way we handle it, the mayor and I, we're not going to allow this to happen again."

So does the chief believe there has been a lack of discipline in other administrations?

We asked.

"I don't want to judge," said Holcomb. "I want to start fresh. That past is the past. It's a new beginning. Better days."

Moore is scheduled for arraignment on the charges later this month.