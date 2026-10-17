CLEVELAND, OH — A Cleveland man is jailed, charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death, just days after court records show he was indicted on 20 counts connected to illegal sexual conduct with five teenage girls.

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Mother vows justice after Cleveland teen killed days after suspect indicted on sex charges

Devin Thompson, 29, was charged with aggravated murder Friday in the death of Mitanna Penn in the 2700 block of Loop Avenue Wednesday.

Cleveland police released few details about the attack and said Friday that their investigation continues.

Penn's mother, Mianna Good, said her son went to visit a former girlfriend and was sleeping in her family's apartment when he was killed.

"It's the worst feeling ever. I lost a piece of me. That was my best friend. That was my backbone. That was my protector," Good said.

Good went to the crime scene Thursday to get a better understanding of what happened. Much of the video she shared was too graphic to show. She called the scene sickening.

"My baby was running through that house getting stabbed and butchered," Good said.

She believes it all should have been prevented.

"How was he able to be out with all them charges?" Good said. "How was he a free man?"

According to court records, Thompson was indicted Oct. 6, 2026, on rape, kidnapping, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and other charges connected to five different teenage girls between May 2018 and July 6, 2026.

Prosecutors have charged Thompson as a sexually violent predator.

Good believes her son would still be alive if Thompson had been arrested sooner.

"Definitely," she said. "I feel like the county failed my son."

Court records show in 2019, Thompson pleaded guilty to sexual battery and served two years of probation in that case.

Good believes he should never walk out of jail again.

She's vowing not to go quietly, pledging to stand up for the child she lost and to be his protector now.

"I don't care if it takes 20, 30 years to get sentenced. I will be at every court date, and I will be right there until they take your black ass down and they put you where you belong," Good said.