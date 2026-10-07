New details uncovered in deadly biological weapon case

EAST CLEVELAND, OH — A man already convicted of trying to blow up a bridge in 2012 is now facing new federal charges after investigators say he possessed ricin, a dangerous biological toxin.

Brandon Baxter, 34, faces federal charges including possession of a biological toxin by a restricted person. He is jailed and awaiting an appearance in federal court later this month.

Records show Baxter was one of a group of men convicted of attempting to blow up the Route 82 Bridge in Macedonia in 2012. He was sentenced to federal prison in that case but was released in 2020, eventually moving into an East Cleveland apartment complex.

The new charges stem from a September 19 incident at the complex.

A neighbor on Nelacrest Road reported hearing shots in the building and called 911.

"I heard 12 gunshots in my building. somebody's getting shot up downstairs," the caller said according to a recording of a 911 call released by East Cleveland police Tuesday.

East Cleveland Police say officers arrived and didn't find anyone shot.

Instead, body camera video showed a man, identified by police as Baxter, coming out of his apartment holding a knife.

On the recording, the man tells police he's been venting his anger, and then asked police if they wanted to be the next object of his anger.

On the recording, the man comes out of his doorway towards police holding a machete.

An officer warned Baxter to stand down.

"I will shoot you!" the officer shouted on the recording.

"Do it! Do it. bring it! Yeah!" Baxter said.

Baxter then retreated to his apartment, throwing a door into the hallway as well as other items and warning that he turned on the gas.

"Everyone, the gas is going in the building," he yelled. "If you don't want to die, leave!"

Eventually, sheriff's deputies broke out Baxter's window, fired pepper balls inside and drove him out.

It was only then that police learned who they had been dealing with.

Commander Todd Carroscia of the East Cleveland Police Department said officers had no prior knowledge of Baxter before the standoff.

More surprises followed as Baxter was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

"He started making statements to the officer that there was there with him in regards to having, that he was making ricin in his refrigerator," Carroscia said.

Ricin is a substance made from castor beans that can be deadly to humans.

News 5 Investigators asked Carroscia if Baxter indicted what he planned to do with the ricin.

"There was a statement that he apparently made after the fact that he was consuming it but I don't know," Carroscia said. But we do know that after the fact when it was collected it was tested and did test positive for ricin.

Baxter is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court October 14, 2026 on charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and possession of a biological toxin by a restricted person.

Records show he was on federal supervised release when he was arrested last month.

Carroscia believes Baxter should stay behind bars this time.

"To me, he's a danger to himself and to the community," he said.

