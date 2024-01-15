News 5 Investigation 'sparked interest,' helped lead to arrest of contractor who customers say stole money

CLEVELAND — Multiple customers of a local fence contractor said he took their deposits and hasn’t done the work. So, News 5 Investigators followed the fencing trail and helped get some movement on the cases.

“We’re going to rip all this out,” said Kimberly Papa while showing us her backyard and the chain-linked fence.

All she and her husband wanted was a new, wooden privacy fence after moving into their Cleveland Heights home about a year ago.

They’re also new parents to a little girl.

“When she grows up it would be nice to just hang out in the backyard, have the privacy. Let her roam,” said Papa.

FENCE CONTRACTOR HAD GOOD REVIEWS AT FIRST

Last summer, her neighbor was getting a new fence and introduced Papa to Ben Hammond and his Reliable Fence and Rail Company.

“It was a Neighborhood Favorite on NextDoor. All of these people had given him reviews. So, I thought no problem,” Papa told News 5.

“I found Ben’s name on NextDoor,” said Rosie Ford who is also from Cleveland Heights.

She said she hired Hammond as well after her dog was jumping into the neighbor’s yard.

She told News 5 Hammond said he would start in August, but there were many delays.

“‘Oh, now it’s going to be in March.’ And I said, ‘You know, that’s not really going to work for me. Can you just give me my deposit back?’ He’s like, ‘No problem. I’ll drop off a check,’” said Ford.

She told News 5 that the check never came.

“As time went on, you know, it got more and more suspicious,” said Vince Kovacic from University Heights.

He wanted a fence that would help with his dog Foxi, but said he, too, got delays and excuses from Hammond.

“It kind of consumed my thoughts to be honest with you,” said Kovacic. “I thought about it all the time…and he assured me that I would get that fence.”

Kovacic said that didn’t happen either.

CLEVELAND BBB PUTS ALERT ON BUSINESS

The Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland said it started getting a pattern of complaints so, it put an alert on Hammond and the business.

“(He) gave a lot of excuses…blamed it on the weather or backorder supplies,” said President of the Cleveland BBB Sue McConnell.

Kovacic posted on NextDoor about his problems with Hammond and said more people stepped forward with their complaints.

At one point, Papa got a bit clever about contacting Hammond.

“I reached out as a new customer and he got back to me,” said Papa. “Then, when he realized oh, I’m my husband’s wife, he disappeared.”

NEWS 5 KNOCKS ON CONTRACTOR'S FRONT DOOR

News 5 Investigators went to Hammond’s home in Wickliffe. A male voice came through the video doorbell saying Hammond wasn’t home.

“We’ve had numerous complaints about his company taking deposits and not returning them,” we said. “Do you know anything about that?”

“I have no idea,” said the voice.

“Do you know when Ben will be back?” we asked.

“Uh, he’s in Washington right now. Ummm, maybe I think next Tuesday,” said the voice.

CHIEF: NEWS 5 INQUIRIES 'SPARKED MY INTEREST'

Customers filed complaints with police.

After we requested those reports and an interview with Cleveland Heights Police, its chief was curious.

“I saw the follow-up request that (News 5 Investigators) had requested information so, that kind of sparked my interest,” said Chief Chris Britton. “This is an opportunity we can do something good here for our residents.”

The chief put his guys into action, and it turns out Hammond wasn’t in Washington until next Tuesday after all. Just two days after we knocked on Hammond’s door, Britton said it took his guys 45 minutes to find Hammond in his car, and they got help from Wickliffe Police who ended up arresting Hammond on the spot.

“It’s a theft case, right? Felony theft case,” said an officer that can be heard on police body cam video.

“I know what it’s for,” said Hammond during the arrest.

“We want other consumers to know that like hey, Reliable Fence & Rail is not reliable. Let’s just start with that,” said Ford.

“He needs to be held accountable,” said Kovacic.

“I feel just taken advantage of, just angry and upset,” said Papa. “I’m a new mom. We have this baby. $4300 (our deposit money) goes a long way.”

HAMMOND FACES ONE CHARGE WITH MORE POSSIBLE

Hammond is charged with felony theft in Cleveland Heights and could be facing more charges there plus, in University Heights. If you had a similar issue with Hammond, call your local police.

Also, we contacted NextDoor about that recommendation and award it gave to Hammond’s business. NextDoor thanked us and has now taken down that profile.

One thing that’s important to remember is to use a credit card with contractors. That way you have protections where the credit card company will investigate. If you used a debit card, check or cash, you’re pretty much on your own.