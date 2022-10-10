News 5 Investigation sparks more action against pool contractor, another gets big judgment against him

CLEVELAND — For months now, News 5 Investigators have been tracking pool contractors accused of taking homeowners’ dreams of having a backyard pool and leaving them high and dry.

Now, there are major developments about two different contractors and the consequences they face.

Allan Gulliford, who ran Perfect In Ground Pool, was up against two criminal counts in Geauga County after taking people’s money for pool projects and not delivering on his promises. We were in court for his recent sentencing.

“He committed both of these offenses while he was on community control in Lorain County for, of all things, a grand theft case,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Natalie Ray.

News 5 Investigators have shown the myriad of cases in different counties where Gulliford took clients’ money but did not do the work, even after the Ohio Attorney General sanctioned him.

“He was banned from doing business or operating as Perfect In Ground pool, but he did so anyway in these two cases,” said Ray.

NEW CASE COMES FORWARD AFTER OUR REPORTING

In a different case, Jennifer Griffin hired Gulliford in April of 2018. “We were looking for somebody to overhaul (our current pool) for us,” said Griffin. Documents show she paid him more than $9,000 upfront.

After a long time of no work, she said Gulliford showed up at her home asking for more money for a shockingly honest reason.

“He was having a bad week so he went to Vegas, spent a little more than he should have and didn’t have the money he needed,” said Griffin.

She said no to Gulliford and then never saw him again. She talked to police, but it never went anywhere at the time. However, she said after our Gulliford investigation aired, she went back to Kirtland Police a couple of days before this interview.

“(The police chief) revisited the case and he is forwarding it to the prosecutor for review…and it looks promising,” said Griffin. In fact, News 5 Investigators have just learned Gulliford will be criminally charged this week for Griffin’s case.

GULLIFORD 'SORRY,' JUDGE NOT HAVING IT

Back in Geauga County Court where Gulliford was being sentenced, he said he was sorry.

“I apologize for my actions and I would appreciate to get help,” said Gulliford during the video conference call.

But the judge wasn’t having it.

“I don’t trust you not to continue to take money from people, money that you don’t earn,” said Judge Carolyn Paschke.

She went beyond the recommended 9-month sentence and gave Gulliford 12 months behind bars. He must also pay a total of nearly $40,000 in restitution.

“Now he has to do some prison time, which he should do,” said Deb Krebs. She is one of the victims in the Geauga County Gulliford cases and was in court for the sentencing.

“My husband was supposed to retire and now he cannot, because of the financial impact that this has had on our family,” said Krebs.

Gulliford is eligible for parole in mid-March.

JASON MODIC OWES BIG MONEY TO CLIENTS

Meanwhile, you might remember Brian Glazen from Solon who earlier this year told us about his dreadful pool project with a different contractor, Jason Modic, and his Aqua Pros company.

“He doesn’t seem to care and no one else seems to be holding him accountable for not caring,” said Glazen.

He had an ongoing civil suit against Modic.

Our previous reporting showed you Modic’s response to a judge’s question in a criminal case.

“Have you ever failed to show up in court for any prior manners?” asked the judge.

“No,” said Modic.

In Glazen’s civil case at least, Modic was nowhere to be seen.

Glazen said Modic “still never showed up to the court. He just ignored the whole thing."

The judge just ruled in favor of Glazen and told Modic to pay nearly $160,000. We reached out to Modic’s attorney but never heard back.

"I’m really upset by the whole game,” said Glazen. “I’m sad that the courts took two years on a case that was very, very, very obvious.”

He was also upset about what he called a lack of action by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “While I understand attorney general has many jobs in front of them, consumer protection is a very large part of his job,” Glazen told us.

By the way, Modic already had a different case ruled against him for more than $160,000. Will victims ever see their money?

“Since the last news report, I’ve been in touch with a lot of these people,” said Glazen. “And I’m far ahead of them, and I’m way behind on possibly seeing any results from court.”

These two pool contractors have created a whole lot of victims, many who are still waiting on restitution and justice.

“(Modic) has to go to jail. He’s damaged too many people,” said Glazen.

“I’d like to see (my complaint against Gulliford) go through prosecution and have the criminal charges filed,” said Griffin.

“I wish he could have gotten a longer sentence (against Gulliford), but we’ll take what we can get,” said Krebs.

Modic’s criminal trial in Geauga County had been scheduled for early October, but we’re told it will be delayed to a later date, all while Modic is out on bond.

