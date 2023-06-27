OH Domestic Violence Network data shows at least 27 murder-suicides during one-year

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Data shared by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network shows there were 27 murder-suicides among the Ohio homicide cases they identified as being connected to domestic violence between July 1, 2021 and June 20, 2022.

ODVN identified a total of 73 domestic violence homicides in Ohio during the same time period, where the perpetrator killed their former or current intimate partner or spouse.

News 5 reviewed the data after a deadly shooting at a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted Sunday morning.

Police said Bernard Smith, 60, shot and killed his ex-wife, Susan Petterson, 63, at a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted Sunday morning.

Police said they were married and divorced in 2004, but provided no additional details.

Court officials said it would take approximately two weeks to provide information from the couple’s divorce case in the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Monday.

Out of the 73 domestic homicides identified by ODVN, only two involved a perpetrator who shot and killed their ex-spouse. More than half involved the perpetrator’s current spouse or intimate partner.

Melissa Graves, CEO of Journey Center for Safety & Healing, which offers support and resources for domestic violence victims, said threats of suicide can be a way for offenders to maintain control over their victims and should always be taken seriously.

“It can be a method of manipulation and I think that's a piece with the murder-suicide of not wanting to face the consequences,” she said. “If I'm going to murder my partner, I'm not going to be around to face the consequences.”

If you are in need of immediate assistance, confidential support, information or victim advocacy services, call or text the center’s 24-Hour Helpline at 216-391-4357 (HELP).