North Olmsted Police investigating murder-suicide at Giant Eagle Sunday morning; two dead

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Two people are dead after a shooting at the North Olmsted Giant Eagle.

Police were called to the store for shots fired Sunday morning between 10 and 10:15 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds, both deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male shot a female.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. It is unknown if they knew one another.

The Giant Eagle is located at 27264 Lorain Road.

News 5

News 5 News Director Jodie Heisner was at the scene and witnessed Giant Eagle employees and customers being escorted from the store to a nearby parking lot. The employees were visibly shaken.

Witnesses tell us that they heard multiple gunshots inside the store near the cash register.

As of 10:45 a.m., there did not appear to be an active threat, said Heisner.

News 5 is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story as more information becomes available.

