Parma mother files citizen-initiated criminal charges, on behalf of 13-year-old son, against 3 police officers

A Parma mother has filed private-citizen-initiated criminal charges, on behalf of her then 13-year-old son, against three Parma police officers.

Lisa Gonzalez filed the charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, asking a judge to find probable cause that Parma police officers Michael B. Frinzl, Olivia Bartulovic and Ryan J. Sopko committed crimes, issue arrest warrants for the officers and appoint a special prosecutor in the case.

According to the affidavit, the charges stem from an Aug. 13, 2025 incident at Walters Grove Park that was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras. After police responded to a dispute, Gonzalez's son tossed a stick at the rear hatchback door of his mother's van. In response, officers chased him, handcuffed him, and transported him to the Parma police station.

The charges allege that officers at the station slammed the child's head into walls on two separate occasions. The incident was captured on body cameras and an overhead City of Parma security camera, with footage available on YouTube.

Parma police officer accused of excessive force against 13-year-old boy

RELATED: Parma police officer accused of excessive force against 13-year-old boy

During an interview with me, Gonzalez said her son was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and PTSD by a psychiatrist after the incident and "is not the same kid he was."

The filing alleges Frinzl and Bartulovic smashed the handcuffed 13-year-old child's face into the rough stone wall of the police station. The boy still has facial scars from the incident.

The affidavit also said Frinzl, Bartulovic, and Sopko lifted the boy, who they say was 70 lbs, by his feet and handcuffed arms, and wrenched him behind his back at a 90-degree angle. Body camera video shows the boy's body is completely off the ground, and he is screaming that he is in pain.

The affidavit alleges Frinzl pushed the boy backward over a bench, which caused the boy's head to hit the wall, while they were inside a holding cell.

The filing also alleges Frinzl lied on body-worn camera video that the boy kicked him in the testicles.

Juvenile charges filed against the child were dismissed with prejudice and sealed.

The filing charges Officer Frinzl with second-degree felonious assault, child endangering, violating the child's civil rights, falsification, tampering with evidence and failure to report a crime.

Officer Bartulovic is also charged with second-degree felonious assault, child endangering, falsification, and complicity.

Officer Sopko is charged with assault, child endangering, failure to report, and complicity.

According to Gonzalez's attorney, Subodh Chandra, private citizens may file an affidavit charging criminal offenses directly with a reviewing judge.

Chandra said the filing requests that the court refer the matter to a special prosecutor because Parma municipal authorities have a conflict of interest.

He issued the following statement about the criminal charges:

"A mother had to file these charges because Parma officials have been dragging their feet and doing nothing, one year after the brutality incidents. When police officers commit violent felonies on video against a handcuffed, 70-pound child in their custody, they are not above the law. When law-enforcement institutions fail to act, Ohio law affords citizens the right to present evidence directly to a judge. The affidavit alleges that body-camera footage shows Officers Frinzl, Bartulovic, and Sopko committed brutal acts of felonious assault, child endangerment, and cover-up falsification. Ms. Gonzalez asks the court to find probable cause, issue warrants for their arrest, and appoint an independent special prosecutor to hold them criminally accountable. "

Parma's response

News 5 Investigators have reached out to the Parma Police Department.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"The Parma Police Department is aware of the blog post published on the Chandra Law Firm's website and the statements made therein. Because this matter involves an active investigation, the department is not in a position to comment on or respond to statements made by the attorney representing the family. We remain committed to conducting a thorough, impartial, and fact-based investigation. Additional information will be provided when appropriate and as the process permits, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved."

