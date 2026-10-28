CLEVELAND, OH — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to reject a request to shorten the sentence of Jimmy Dimora, a man some see as the face of public corruption in Northeast Ohio.

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Prosecutors fight Jimmy Dimora's bid to end supervised release early

In an eight-page filing, federal prosecutors summed up their position in one sentence, calling Dimora's supervised release "necessary and appropriate" and adding, "This sentence should not be altered."

The former Cuyahoga County commissioner was convicted of using his office to engage in what prosecutors called "a series of wide-ranging bribery and fraud schemes," in which they said Dimora received more than a quarter million dollars in bribes, including "home renovations, expensive dinners, trips and encounters with prostitutes."

Dimora was initially sentenced to 28 years in federal prison in 2012. That was reduced to 23 years after an appeal. But in December 2024, President Joe Biden commuted the remainder of Dimora's prison time while keeping three years of supervised release intact.

Then, earlier this month, Dimora asked to be released from supervision 18 months early in a handwritten letter to the judge.

The 71-year-old cited health issues and wanting to move away from Ohio to join his wife, kids and grandkids in Florida.

Former Cuyahoga County Treasurer Jim Rokakis said he believes Dimora paid his debt to society.

"For some people the answer is it will never be enough. But in my eyes, he has," Rokakis said.

But in their filing, prosecutors pointed out that Dimora has already benefited from reductions to his sentence, and they argue the nature of Dimora's offense and the need to deter others "weigh heavily against early termination."

Judge Sara Lioi, who presided over Dimora's trial and sentencings, has directed the Office of Probation to submit its recommendation on Dimora's request by next week. Beyond that, there's no timetable for a decision.

Meanwhile, his former colleague is calling for mercy.

"I don't know what people want. I mean, again, he has basically been in some sort of prison or jail or control since 2010. That's a long time," Rokakis said.

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