Sanctions sought against Geauga Juvenile Court judge who jailed 2 teen brothers for refusing to see their dad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a News 5 Investigation revealed he jailed two teen brothers for refusing to see their dad, the state's Disciplinary Counsel is requesting The Board of Professional Conduct of The Supreme Court of Ohio sanction Geauga Co. Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Timothy J. Grendell.

The Disciplinary Counsel filed a 61-page Complaint and Certificate that alleges Grendell violated the Rules of Judicial Conduct when he jailed the brothers.

News 5 Investigators revealed serious legal concerns about how Judge Grendell punished the boys in our exclusive report "Juvenile Injustice" in October 2020.

The complaint cites the News 5 report in the misconduct count related to the boys' punishment:

Supreme Court of Ohio complaint Section of the complaint against Judge Grendell citing News 5 reporting

The four-count complaint also alleges Grendell violated rules of conduct when he refused to allow COVID-19 testing of children with prior approval from the court, during a 2018 dispute at the Geauga County Auditor's Office, in confrontations with former Chardon Police Lt. Troy Duncan and Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus, and during a speech to the Geauga County Tea Party in 2019, where he made "disparaging remarks" against local leaders and the media.

The fourth count alleges Grendell "abused the prestige of judicial office in testimony before a government body when he "continued to malign ODH (The Ohio Department of Health) over COVID-19 precautions."

News 5 Investigators have reached out to Judge Grendell, the boys' mother, Stacy Hartman, and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

You can read the full complaint below: