Simple loan turns into anything but for local couple who are now giving others a big warning

ELYRIA — We have a News 5 consumer warning about a nasty scheme that could turn your loan into a massive debt. It’s something that haunts a couple from Elyria to this day.

“It’s depressing because we really haven’t been able to get caught back up on everything,” said Christina Brown.

She and her husband, Tony, got into all of this with a simple phone call in late November of last year.

“I was looking for another loan,” said Tony.

'EMILY' STARTED THIS WHOLE THING

He told us the caller named “Emily” said she was from a company called Moneypark Finance. Emily promised him a personal loan of $8,000.

The couple had just moved into a new home and was looking to furnish it, handle a few bills, and maybe get a couple of Christmas gifts for their kids.

“I feel like, you know, an idiot,” said Tony.

The Browns said Emily told them that, because of their poor credit history, they had to buy blank check paper from an office supply store, print out their supposed loan checks, and deposit them in their bank accounts at different 5th/3rd locations.

“The email looks like a legit check,” said Christina.

“Got your name on it and everything,” said Tony.

“Even the back where you endorse…it all looks legit,” Christina told us.

NOW GO GET GIFT CARDS

They said Emily then told them to buy gift cards and send back the numbers on those cards.

Tony thought that was strange, but said the checks were going through.

“When the bank accepted my first one, I was like this might be cool. I didn’t know she was going to make me do it again and again,” said Tony.

“I started getting upset,” Christina told us. “Because I’m getting off work and I’m running around Lorain County trying to get these checks done and deposited and then have to turn right back around and go buy gift cards.”

After pleading with Emily through many text messages, the Browns finally had enough and talked to a bank manager. At that very moment, while at the bank, Christina said she got a disturbing message.

“Emily texts me and tells me she’s going to kill me, and she’s going to ruin Tony and my life,” said Christina.

LOOKOUT SAYS OH ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

“We see a lot of fake checks being circulated. Bank tellers may not know the difference,” said Ryan Lippe, who is a Consumer Educator with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “Anybody telling you to print checks, anybody telling you to buy gift cards…if they have a special payment method in mind, it’s probably a special case of being scammed.”

On its website, Moneypark Finance uses a nearly identical logo to another MoneyPark company that handles finances overseas. We contacted the foreign company to ask if it knew its name and likeness were being used in this way. It responded, saying it “brokers mortgages and sells real estate solely within Switzerland.”

We tried calling all the numbers listed on the Browns' contract and the one on the website, but nothing went through — just busy signals.

NEWS 5 INVESTIGATORS TRAVELED TO TEXAS

The business shows it’s located in Houston, Texas. So, News 5 Investigators went there to find out. In downtown Houston, there is no such address. There’s a hotel where, if the address actually existed, it would be there, but there was no sign of Moneypark Finance.

Meanwhile, we uncovered that the state of California filed a desist notice to Moneypark Finance after that state got a similar complaint to the Browns’ problems. Moneypark is not registered in either California or Ohio to do business.

“(The criminals) want you to act fast,” said Lippe. “They want you to think flat-footed. They don’t want you to be thinking with a rational mind.”

LOCKED OUT AND PAY UP!

Tony told us 5th/3rd locked his bank account and says he has to pay thousands to the bank for the fictitious checks, all thanks to some crafty schemers.

“They basically got rich from using my name and her name and our accounts,” said Tony of the schemers.

“I’m having to work more shifts at work to be able to get caught up and (Tony is) doing a lot as well. So, we’re still not where we should be because of this,” said Christina.

We contacted 5th/3rd several times to see what help it could give the Browns. It sent a statement that says in part, “…is unable to comment on specific customer accounts… fraud (is) unfortunately escalating and becoming increasingly sophisticated and convincing…”

Tony told us the bank took roughly a thousand bucks from his account that was there before any of the fake checks were deposited.

Here is the full statement from 5th/3rd Bank: