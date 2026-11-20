CLEVELAND, OH — A state lawmaker is calling for action — both in the state capitol and from Cleveland Metropolitan School District leaders — after a third grader brought a gun to Oliver Hazard Perry School last week.

Watch the full video below:

State lawmaker calls for action after student brings gun to school

State Rep. Darnell Brewer said he was horrified when he heard an 8-year-old girl said her assistant principal told her to sit down when she reported another student with a gun inside her elementary school.

"I intially found out from your report, honestly, from your report. I looked at your report on NewsChannel 5," Brewer said.

Watch the report below:

She reported a gun in school, dad says administrator told her to sit down

Brewer calls the little girl a hero.

"And we were so lucky that this didn't cause a massive incident in this school district," Brewer said.

Its comes as new details emerge about what happened inside Oliver Hazard Perry School on Nov. 10, 2026.

According to a Cleveland Metropolitan School District case report, classmates said the third grader showed off the 9-millimeter handgun, passed it off to at least one other student and told a student he was going to kill a fellow classmate because that classmate threw his football on the roof the day before.

According to the report, the school's principal found a live round chambered in the gun — one of seven bullets security found.

Police say that gun was reported stolen.

School security said the third grader's dad said the gun was his, that he purchased it from a party off the streets some time ago and admitted he knows it should have been locked away.

Related: Teachers call off at school where kids passed gun around

Brewer, who has sponsored a number of bills that would require, promote or encourage the safe storage of guns, hopes what happened starts a conversation that leads to change in the state legislature.

"I have been trying to just sound the alarm about making sure that people are properly trained and know how to handle a firearm. It's not about the firearm, it's about the training and the proper storage of those firearms," Brewer said.

The district says the student who brought the gun to school was given a 10-day suspension and said his dad could face criminal charges.

But what about that assistant principal?

News 5 Investigators asked a district spokesperson if he had been disciplined. In a statement, the spokesperson said the district "cannot comment on individual personnel matters."

We asked if the district was even looking into the allegation.

"We are reviewing multiple aspects of this incident," the spokesperson said.

Brewer says he hasn't been able to get answers from CMSD either. But he believes the community needs answers — and accountability from school leaders, including disciplining that assistant principal if the report of a gun in school was not taken seriously.

"Yes. And hopefully I'll be the one to make that known, that yes, that person needs to be held responsible," Brewer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

