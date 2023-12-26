Watch Now
Swallowed by the System: A look at wrongfully convicted Ohioans' fight for freedom

In our half-hour "Swallowed by the System" special, News 5 looks at the fight for freedom for wrongfully convicted Ohioans.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 18:16:04-05

News 5 investigators found Ohioans have spent more than 1,285 years in prison for crimes they were later cleared of. Eight of them were inmates on death row.

The segment focuses on our reporting on Dwayne Brooks, who was imprisoned for decades before finally getting his conviction overturned.

We also take viewers inside the newly formed CSU Innocence Project to show how defense lawyers decide which cases get valuable resources for legal review.

Finally, we show just how difficult it can be for the wrongfully convicted to re-integrate into society.

