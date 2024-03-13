Tax scammers are looking for your refunds; here's how to protect yourself

CLEVELAND — We are one month away from tax day, and that means criminals are on the prowl trying to scam you. News 5 Investigators sat down with federal IRS representatives who say 82% of people in Ohio get tax refunds, so we really need to be careful when filing this year.

Watch out for romance scammers who try to lure you into trusting them with your social security number and ID info. The IRS said it's seen cases where criminals fool their romantic interests into becoming money mules that move funds from one account to another or just snag victims’ returns outright.

WATCH OUT FOR 3 RED FLAGS

It also said watch for three reg flags. One, the IRS won't call you and threaten you with deportation or arrest. Two, it won't contact you demanding money on the spot. And three, it won't tell you that you have to pay in a particular way like gift cards, Bitcoin, or money transfers.

Now, it’s important to remember the IRS does call people. It's rare, but they won't say, "give me money now."

“If someone from the IRS calls you, they may want a piece of information,” said IRS Spokesperson Luis Garcia. “They may want to make you aware of a debt you may have, but they're not going to demand that you pay right now or we're going to put handcuffs on you. Absolutely does not happen.”

Here’s a bonus 4th red flag. Be careful of a tax preparer who says, “Hey, file with me and I’ll get you a bigger refund than anyone else.” Do your homework on your tax guys.

MEET WITH IRS IN PERSON THIS WEEKEND

If you have questions for the IRS, there’s a special event this Saturday, March 14, where you can meet with them in person. It runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the federal building at 1240 E. 9th Street in Cleveland. Make sure to bring your ID (two different forms for ID theft cases), and your social security number, and they can help answer your concerns. No appointment is necessary. They won't be helping you fill out your tax forms, but they can help with other questions.

