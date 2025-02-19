They were desperate to get their wedding photos. So we knocked on a door and got answers.

WARREN, Ohio — For many, their wedding day is one of the most important times of their lives and is full of family, friends and photographs. However, several couples in Northeast Ohio said they haven’t gotten those captured memories despite hounding a photographer’s business for answers.

For Luke and Sam Deegan from Portage County, their wedding last September was picture-perfect, but getting their professional photos from the day hasn’t been.

“And then my mom was like, ‘You should go on the news.’ I was like, ‘I should go on the news. I should talk about this. I should let people know,” said Luke.

The couple hired Simply Picturesque out of Warren, Ohio, with photographer Lauren Carmichael. Sam said things didn’t start off very well.

“Before the wedding, we had engagement pictures done as well and there was quite a delay in getting those back, too,” said Sam. “So, it was a little worrisome at that point.”

COUPLE SAYS THEY PAID $2,000 FOR PICTURES

The couple said they paid Carmichael $2,000 upfront. That’s a lot of money for a young couple.

“Planning a wedding? That was everything,” said Sam. “We allotted a lot to that because that’s memories that last forever that we have not gotten. So, it’s heartbreaking.”

The Deegans said they hadn’t received all their photos from Carmichael despite trying to get in touch.

“We’ll text her…no response, no response, no response,” said Luke. “Text her again…no response, no response, no response. Call her…no response, no response.”

COMPLAINTS PILE UP AT AG'S OFFICE

Luke filed a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and several others did, including four last month, claiming Carmichael and Simply Picturesque have not delivered or responded.

“She refused to send me the photos from my wedding in the time that she has promised…,” read one complaint.

“It has been 32 weeks and 5 days since our wedding and we still do not have all of our photos that we have paid for,” read another.

“…I received no response…,” read a third complaint.

NEWS 5 TRACKS DOWN BUSINESS OWNER

News 5 Investigators called and emailed Carmichael numerous times, but we did not hear back. So, we went to Carmichael’s home and knocked on the door.

She said she was working on the orders.

“I overbooked. I told everybody I overbooked myself last year,” she told us. “I haven’t even booked any other stuff since everything because I’m trying to catch up.”

Carmichael said she’s contacted the Ohio Attorney General’s Office about the complaints, and she also made us a promise.

“Can I have your guarantee that you’ll reach out to them today even and let them know when their products will arrive?” we asked.

“Absolutely,” she replied.

“You’ll do that for them?” we asked.

“Absolutely. I will text everybody back as soon as I can,” she told us.

Meanwhile, Luke and Sam said they’re focused on their fight and shudder to think of what could happen next. “Panic, you know. Am I ever going to get the pictures?” said Luke.

“Just worried, like am I ever going to get them because she’s not texting me back, not answering calls,” said Sam.

Luke told us that, at one point, he offered to take the unedited pictures from Carmichael and that he would find someone to edit them. He said he got no response.