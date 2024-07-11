'This is ridiculous!' Local man facing $22,000 water-and-sewer bill; CLE Water blames customer

CLEVELAND — A car wash, as you would assume, uses a lot of water, but it shouldn’t when it’s shut down. So, a local man never thought he would be facing a $20,000+ water-and-sewer bill when he closed his business.

“This is the only time that I knew that I had a problem at that address,” said Eleare Kinney while looking at a disconnection letter he got from Cleveland Water. He told us it came weeks after there was water running at his closed-down car wash on E. 142nd Street in Cleveland. His water bill is more than $7500.

“I’m thinking this has to be a mistake,” said Kinney.

He told us last winter there apparently was a leak or burst pipe, but he was never notified of the running water like the water department says it does, when an abnormal water amount is being used.

“(The water department said) 'We tried to get in contact with you' and I said, 'How?' And they go 'Well, we emailed you,'” said Kinney about the conversation. “They gave me two bogus emails.”

He showed us the email addresses and he said they were nowhere close to the correct address. He said he eventually got a call from the water department. “They said, 'We couldn’t get in contact with you by telephone.' And I’m going, 'How did you call me now?'” Kinney questioned.

Cleveland Water told us it sent letters to the property, which, remember, was vacant, and to Kinney’s home. However, he said that was well after the bills piled up. His sewer bill is more than $15,000 so, in total, he owes more than $22,000. “I said, 'I’m not paying that because this is ridiculous,'” Kinney told us.

For what they charged him, he said the amount of water could fill at least a couple of swimming pools. Well, we searched the whole property. We didn’t find any swimming pools. “Ain’t no way I could use this much water,” said Kinney.

Cleveland Water admitted it got no response from the letters or emails it says it sent to Kinney. Plus, a technician went to the property on Feb. 16, but it didn’t shut the water off until March 5.

Cleveland Water promotes its online portal where customers can watch their water usage and be informed when leaks happen.

Kinney told us he doesn’t have an online account, but that doesn’t excuse the failed notifications or sky-high bills. “I will try to fight this because I know you guys are absolutely wrong,” he told us.

Here's what Cleveland Water sent us:

"Increased water usage began at 4040 E 142nd St in January 2024. On January 31, leak detection letters were mailed to the property and Mr. Kinney’s listed mailing address in [REDACTED BY NEWS 5], Ohio. An email was also sent to the email address provided on the Cleveland Water portal account.

Two more leak detection emails were sent to Mr. Kinney on February 7 and February 14. Mr. Kinney did not respond to the letters or emails.

A supervisor also attempted to contact Mr. Kinney on February 12. Since a phone number was not provided on the account, she sent additional emails to two email addresses provided to us and linked to Mr. Kinney’s account but did not receive a response.

A technician was sent to the property to verify whether it was vacant. On February 16, the technician confirmed the property was vacant. To save Mr. Kinney from continuing to receive charges on his bill and prevent damage to the property, the technician attempted to turn off the water; however, was unable to because the connection needed to be flushed. The water was turned off at the property on March 5.

Mr. Kinney came to the Cleveland Water office on April 22 to inquire about a Water Review Board hearing and submitted a request on April 24. Mr. Kinney was contacted on April 24 and advised that commercial properties are not eligible for a Water Review Board hearing.

A manager spoke with Mr. Kinney on April 24 to go over billing and water usage, as well. Mr. Kinney was informed that if the water usage was the result of an undetected, underground leak, he may qualify for a leak adjustment. The leak adjustment would provide a credit of 50% off the excess consumption of one billing cycle. Mr. Kinney was told he needed to submit a Plumbing Repair Statement and upon approval, the adjustment would be applied to his account. Mr. Kinney never submitted a Plumbing Repair Statement.

Mr. Kinney has spoken over the phone to numerous Cleveland Water employees, including the Director of the Department of Public Utilities.

Prior to the leak, Mr. Kinney had a balance of $721.57 on his water bill and $840.13 on his sewer bill. Payments have not been made on either account since March 15, 2022."